NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police arrested the suspect Thursday night in Tuesday’s deadly shooting on East Broadway that left one man dead.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Brandon Jefferson of North Little Rock turned himself in to detectives Thursday evening.

Investigators said the arrest was in relation to the shooting death of 30-year-old Christopher Dobbins, also of North Little Rock.

Jefferson is now facing capital murder and aggravated robbery charges.