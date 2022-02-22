LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities in Lonoke County arrested three people in connection to a carjacking after a police chase that started in Memphis ended in a crash Tuesday.

According to the Lonoke Police Department, the crash happened on Interstate 40 near Lonoke County. Police said two of the three alleged suspects fled on foot, but one was caught shortly after.

Lonoke officers said they searched residential and business areas for the suspected carjacker.

Police said around 8 a.m., an officer saw a man matching the person’s description and confirmed he was the alleged suspect.

Police said the man was taken into custody.