LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A SWAT unit from the Little Rock Police Department was called to a home Monday evening.

According to the LRPD, a SWAT call-out was issued for the 100 block of Templin Trail where a suspect was barricaded inside a home.

Police said that SWAT negotiators are currently on-scene.

For safety purposes, LRPD officials are asking citizens to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.