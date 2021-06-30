Police: Third victim dies in deadly Monticello shooting

MONTICELLO, Ark. – Police say a third person shot at a home in Monticello last week has died from those injuries.

Authorities said 19-year-old Rebekah Reynolds died Monday from wounds suffered in the shooting.

Investigators believe 63-year-old Manuel Dominguez originally entered the home and shot the three residents there.

Police say one of those people, 21-year-old Harley Clark, used another gun to shoot Dominguez in order protect the others.

Officers said Dominguez died at the scene, while Clarke died as he was being transported to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said the fourth person in the incident is still hospitalized with injuries sustained during the shooting.

At this time, investigators they have not identified any apparent motive for Dominguez to attack the others, other than possible mental illness.

This case remains under investigation.