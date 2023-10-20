BENTON, Ark. – Officers with the Benton Police Department arrested three suspects Thursday night after they were found breaking into cars outside the Boys & Girls Club of Saline County.

Police said that the arrests came after an off-duty BNPD officer was made aware of individuals entering vehicles in the parking lot of the Benton Boys & Girls Club soccer field, and after on-duty officers were informed of the situation, the suspect vehicle fled eastbound.

The suspected vehicle wrecked near mile marker 124 in Bryant where 25-year-old Dameaters Marshall, 21-year-old Chanel Mills and 20-year-old Avira Mitchell were arrested and are facing charges of unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime, four counts of breaking or entering, criminal mischief, theft of property, and fleeing.

A total of four victims were identified from the breaking or entering incidents that occurred in Benton, and detectives were able to recover almost all of the stolen items. An additional victim was identified from Hot Springs.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 501-776-5947 and ask to speak to Detective Derrick.