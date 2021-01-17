Police investigating shooting in SW Little Rock Sunday night, two believed to be injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a shooting incident in southwest Little Rock Sunday evening that investigators say may have injured two people.

Officers responded to the area of the intersection of John Barrow Road and Colonel Glen Road around 6:45 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a wrecked vehicle with one victim inside suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot to the leg.

Authorities said a second victim arrived later at a local hospital. Police said that person is in critical condition and noted they are working to determine if that victim is directly connected to the shooting incident.

