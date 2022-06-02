NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said the victim in a shooting Wednesday has died from his injuries and has been identified as a teenager.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, 17-year-old Christopher Perkins of North Little Rock was found unresponsive in the 2200 block of E. Washington by officers responding to a shots fired call.

Investigators said Perkins was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

Department officials have not released any details on possible suspects at this time, and detectives said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Gary Jones at 501-771-7151. Those with information can remain anonymous.