Police: Woman struck in Benton hit-and-run over the weekend remains in critical condition

BENTON, Ark. — Police say the woman struck in a pedestrian hit-and-run Saturday evening near Exit 118 on the north service road still remains in serious condition.

From the evidence collected at the scene, detectives with the Benton Police Department believe the suspect was driving a 2012-2016 Nissan Juke. It will have front passenger side damage, specifically in the headlight and quarter panel regions.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.

Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.

