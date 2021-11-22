Police work to find van stolen from Danville church

DANVILLE, Ark. — The Danville Police Department is investigating the theft of a church van.

Officers said the van was stolen from the New Life Outreach Church located at 1503 West State Highway 10.

Since the van was not regularly used, investigators are viewing surveillance footage to determine when it was taken.

The van is a 2003 Chevrolet Express 3500 with “New Life Outreach” in bold letters and “Danville, AR” below in cursive. This lettering is below the large side windows. The van has Arkansas license plate 886 OPC.

Anyone with information can contact the Danville police department’s non-emergency number at 479-495-2121.

Callers may remain anonymous.