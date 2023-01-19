POPE COUNTY, Ark. – A man on a Sunday bicycle ride was attacked by multiple dogs and had to be airlifted to the hospital, according to the Pope County sheriff.

The sheriff’s office reported it was called at 4:12 p.m. Sunday about the man being attacked. A spokesperson said the man was able to call his wife during the attack, who drove to the Page and Alpine Meadows roads attack site to help him.

When the woman arrived, authorities said she found her husband was still being “actively attacked” by two dogs. She had to help her husband get away from the dogs and get in the car.

First responders arrived and found the man’s injuries were severe enough to call for him to be airlifted to a Little Rock hospital.

Officials said two people were been issued citations for violating the county’s vicious animal ordinance. Four dogs have been taken into custody by the sheriff’s department after being voluntarily relinquished by the owner.

The names of the victim or the two people who were issued citations have not been released.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said the county’s vicious animal ordinance provides criminal sanctions for owners who refuse to contain vicious dogs.