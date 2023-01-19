POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies arrested a Pottsville school teacher Thursday who is accused of sexual assault involving a minor.

According to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, detectives took 35-year-old Meredith “Lyndsey” Hill into custody on charges of first-degree sexual assault with a minor.

Officials said Hill, Pottsville School District employee, is being held in the Pope County Detention Center pending a Friday morning bond hearing.

Hill is listed on the Pottsville School District website as a seventh-grade science teacher, as well as the head tennis and head softball coach.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said no other comment will be made at this time as the investigation is ongoing.