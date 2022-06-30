LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – July 1, 2017. It’s a day Little Rock will never forget.

Around 2:30 that morning, 25 people were hit by gunfire. Three more people were hurt while trying to escape. So far, only a few arrests.

For the first time, we’re getting a glimpse into what crime scene investigators saw. A pair of women’s heels, someone’s cell phone and photos of evidence stickers measuring bullet holes.

There are still many questions today — like how does Little Rock prevent something like this from ever happening again?

The shooting broke out during a concert being headlined by Finesse2Tymes.

His bodyguard, Kentrell Gwynn, has been convicted on charges stemming from that night. He was released from prison in late 2019, according to records.

Tyler Jackson was arrested after the shooting and remains behind bars.

A Little Rock Police spokesperson said Thursday a warrant for someone’s arrest remains active but the name has not been released.

The rapper, whose legal name is Ricky Hampton, remains in federal prison. He was never charged in connection to Little Rock’s shooting but has been convicted on charges stemming from a nightclub shooting in Forrest City.