PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – An arrest has been made in the killing of an infant child that happened in November of 2021.

According to investigators with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Brandon Thomas of Little Rock was taken into custody on Wednesday and is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Deputies were called to a home in the 1600 block of East 46th Street November 1, 2021, in response to an unresponsive infant.

The child was taken to a Little Rock, but later died from what medical reports determined was blunt force trauma.