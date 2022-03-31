PULASKI COUNTY, Ark – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have made an arrest in the February killing of a College Station man.

According to investigators, 24-year-old Deshaun Morton of Little Rock was arrested for the shooting death of 64-year-old Jimmy Hadley that happened just after midnight on February 8 on West Line Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered Hadley on the floor of the home with a gunshot wound, but later died from his injuries.

Anyone who has information connected to the case is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.