Pulaski Co. Sheriff IDs victim in deadly shooting on Ivy Chapel Road, search continues for man suspected in case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Deputies have identified the victim in a deadly shooting on Ivy Chapel Road in Pulaski County and are asking for the public’s help in finding the man they believe to be responsible.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputies say that 39-year-old David Dunn of Redfield was shot at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after stopping his vehicle to talk with someone walking along Ivy Chapel Road.

Dunn later died from his injuries.

Deputies said his truck and trailer were missing from the scene and were last seen being driven by a man going eastbound on along the same road.

Currently, investigators are searching for the truck and trailer. The truck is described as a red 2001 Ford F-150 with Arkansas license plate number ABH26N. It was last seen with a black utility trailer.

Deputies searched areas in Saline County Thursday afternoon looking for a man who they suspect in the case, who they said had facial tattoos and was last seen wearing blue jeans and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963.