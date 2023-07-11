PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies made an arrest Monday in connection with a killing that same day.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Charles Pepper was arrested in connection with an investigation into a killing in the county near the area of East 39th Street.

Authorities also identified the victim in this case as 56-year-old Donell Peterman.

Police said Pepper is facing a charge of capital murder.

He is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility on $500,000 bond.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.