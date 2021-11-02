Pulaski County deputies ask for public’s help in solving 7-year-old North Little Rock cold case

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies are asking for the public’s help in solving a seven-year-old cold case involving a shooting that led to the death of a teen.

On Nov. 2, 2014, authorities said 18-year-old D’Angelo Hooks attended a party in the area of Primrose & East 46th Street in the McAlmont community of North Little Rock.

Authorities said a group of unidentified men began shooting into the crowd during the party, striking Hooks.

Hooks was taken to a local hospital for treatment but after weeks of being hospitalized and multiple surgeries, Hooks succumbed to his injuries.

The shooters fled the scene in an orange Dodge Charger with a black stripe, spoiler and rims, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies ask anyone who has information regarding the investigation to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 501-340-8477.