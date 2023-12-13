PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies are responding to an incident Wednesday night where a man has barricaded himself into a home.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said the SWAT division and a crisis negotiation team have been dispatched to the residence located in the 17000 block of Batesville Pike.

Deputies said access to the area is being restricted at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. There is no word from authorities of any injuries in this incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.