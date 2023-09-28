LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A North Little Rock man who was taken into custody while out on bond and facing manslaughter charges has raised questions about the bond process.

Darmel Dashun Batemon Jr. of North Little Rock was taken into custody by Arkansas State Police on Sept. 26 and is facing new charges of possessing a firearm and intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Those new charges came while the 20-year-old Batemon was currently out on a $20,000 bond after surrendering to ASP troopers on Sept. 13 for charges related to the death of 84-year-old veteran Gerald Stuart Allen during an alleged street-racing incident.

Police have stated that Batemon had been racing on Interstate 430 in April when he hit a car Allen was driving, killing the retired Arkansas National Guard colonel and seriously injuring his wife who was a passenger in the car.

After surrendering on Sept. 13, Batemon was arraigned and released on bond Sept. 14. On Sept. 16, Batemon and seven other Arkansas men were arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by police who claimed finding guns, body armor, drugs and paraphernalia.

An intelligence bulletin from Oklahoma alerted ASP who stopped and arrested Batemon while he was driving on Interstate 30 near Geyer Springs Rd.

The Tulsa incident led to Batemon’s Arkansas bond being revoked, and he is now being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility with an October hearing date scheduled.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones was careful in speaking about Batemon’s arrest and bond revocation due to concerns of making what could possibly be taken as a prejudicial statement before a jury.

Jones did, however, state that the purpose of a bond, like the one used in Batemon’s case, is not to punish someone but to be sure they would appear in court at the assigned time. Batemon’s manslaughter charge was on the low end of homicide charges, Jones explained, and because of that would have a lower bond amount than more serious charges such as murder.

Jones did not think the incident warranted a review of how bonding is handled in Pulaski County. The fact that Batemon had his bond revoked after breaking the law in Tulsa indicates a system that is functioning properly, Jones said.

Jones also confirmed that no further charges in Pulaski County were anticipated against Batemon after his Tulsa arrest.