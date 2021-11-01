Pulaski County prosecutor rules 2020 Little Rock killing as ‘justified’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There will be no charges filed in the October 2020 shooting death of a Little Rock man, Pulaski County prosecutors announced Monday.

Authorities said the shooting of 40-year-old Antony King on October 17 of last year was justified.

Police records show officers responded to a home in the 770 block of McDaniel Drive after a person inside reported hearing a disturbance followed by gunshots just after 1 a.m. that night.

When they arrived, the officers found King suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived at the scene and King was pronounced dead.

Police interviewed multiple people at the scene, including a woman who officers said was involved with the shooting. King’s body was also taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

After completing the investigation, the file was submitted to the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office for review, while the shooting was determined to be justified.