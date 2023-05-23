LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Over a year has gone by and a Little Rock family still has no answers to the person or people responsible for their loved one’s death.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Jeremiah Brown hope a break in the case is a phone call away. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide happened on New Year’s Day of 2022 after Brown’s body was found in the trunk of a burning car.

Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Highway 300 near in Roland around 6 a.m. in reference to a vehicle fire, according to the sheriff’s office. Lt. Cody Burk with the office says once they put out the fire they found a person in the trunk who was later identified with DNA as Jeremiah Brown, 24.

However, Burk said they know where Brown’s body was found was not where he died.

“The person [investigators suspect Brown was with] left possibly in another vehicle and two [suspect] people were involved in this that we think,” Burk said.

Brown’s mother LaTanya Brown says when she received the autopsy report her devastation grew.

“They shot him in the head and torso and then they put him in the trunk of my car and then drove him out to Roland, Arkansas, just set my car on fire he was pretty much already cremated,” Brown said.

With a year going by, Burk says crucial answers are still needed.

“We just need some key information to lead us to a suspect,” Burk said.

He says they’re looking for key information that could solve the case but need answers from the people Brown was around.

“People that were with him during his last hour or last days may know what led up to his death,” Burk said.

Brown’s mother says there hasn’t been a day that has gone by she does not think of her son.

“I think of his smile and our conversations that we had daily,” Brown said.

She prays answers come soon not only for her but for Brown’s daughter who was only eight months old when he was killed.

“I just want justice, that’s all I ask,” Brown said.

An investigation is ongoing. If you or someone you know has any information you’re urged to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office where you can remain anonymous.

To contact the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers tip line, call 501-340-8477.