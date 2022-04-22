PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office have released the name of a man whose body was found in the Frazier Pike area over the weekend.

According to authorities, the victim has been identified as 67-year-old Robert Lee Cheeter.

Police said Cheeter’s body was found Sunday April 17 shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Frazier Pike.

Authorities were initially investigating Cheeter’s death as suspicious, but it is now being investigated as a homicide.

This investigation is ongoing, and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information relating to this case to call deputies at 501-340-6963. That can also anonymously call the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 501-340-8477 or leave a tip online.