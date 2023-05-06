PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are asking for tips in connection to a decade old cold case double homicide.

On May 6, 2012, deputies were called to 7208 Reed Road after a witness found a body at the residence.

When arriving on the scene, deputies said they found 24-year-old Alexis Crawford and 27-year-old Herman Hill dead inside Hill’s mobile home.

After investigation, detectives declared their deaths as homicides.

This 11-year-old cold case is still open and PCSO is asking anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation to contact their Crime Stoppers tip line at 501-340-8477 or at pcso.org.