PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly Monday evening hit-and-run.

According to authorities, the incident happened shortly after 8:45 p.m. when deputies were called to Pratt Road and Sailor Lane regarding a deceased person.

Deputies said that the investigation shows that the victim, 42-year-old Dusty Staggs of Little Rock, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Investigators with the PCSO said that they found black pieces of plastic at the scene that appear to be from a Ford Fusion or Mercury Millan between the years 2006-2012. Deputies said that the vehicle should have significant front-end damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 501-340-6963 or anonymously call the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 501-340-8477.