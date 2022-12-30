PULASKI CO., Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reported that they were responding to a shooting south of Little Rock on Friday afternoon.

Officials with the PCSO said that deputies responded to a shooting just after 1:00 p.m. at the 3500 block of Tony Road in Pulaski County.

Deputies said that one man was shot and transported to the hospital though he eventually died from his wounds, turning the shooting into a homicide investigation.

Officers said that they determined that the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between neighbors. Investigators said they believe they know who the suspect is but their name has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.