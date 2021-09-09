Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office searching for man in Saline County suspected in deadly Ivy Chapel Road shooting

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced they are searching for a man suspected in Wednesday’s deadly shooting on Ivy Chapel Road homicide.

Officials said they are currently searching for a white man with facial tattoos and wearing blue jeans and boots in the East Woodson Lateral road area.

Authorities said they have K9s and a helicopter in the area searching for the man.

Officials advise that anyone in the area should be on the lookout for anyone walking in the area.

This is a developing story check back for more updates.

