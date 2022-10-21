NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to identify a person seen in surveillance footage during a robbery at a gas station.

Investigators with the PCSO claimed the person in the surveillance footage robbed the Exxon station at 9128 Highway 161 in North Little Rock Thursday at 2 p.m.

Deputies claim that the person pulled a small caliber handgun out and jumped on the counter and stole money from the register before exiting the store.

Authorities did not indicate which direction the suspect went after exiting the store.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff Allison at 501-340-6913 or 501-539-0920.