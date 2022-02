PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the SWAT team is currently on-scene responding to a shots-fired call at a home on Corvallis Road near Maumelle.



The incident is still under investigation and it is not currently known at this time if anyone has been injured.



Deputies are asking citizens to avoid the area.

#BREAKING: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirms SWAT team responding to home after shots fired on Corvallis Road near Maumelle. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/6KBT80xPdM — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) February 28, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.