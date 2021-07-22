Quake Lewellyn to appear in court Friday in Sydney Sutherland case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. — The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 25-year-old woman in Jackson County is set to appear in court Friday morning.

Quake Lewellyn is charged with capital murder in the death of Sydney Sutherland and has pleaded not guilty.

Lewellyn’s attorneys filed 48 motions back in May, from the trial itself, jury selection, evidence and even down to what can be worn by people watching the trial.

About a dozen of the 48 motions, deal with the death penalty, from how the jury could be selected to the victim impact statements.

There are also several motions asking the judge to throw the death penalty out altogether.

The defense team is also asking for a change of venue.

In the motion, Lewellyn claims “the minds of the inhabitants of Jackson county are so prejudiced against him–that a fair and impartial trial cannot be held in Jackson county.”

It also points out several memorials that have been held in honor of Sutherland, like the overpass renamed after her, a billboard with the hashtag justice for Sydney and yard signs all over town.

Lewellyn’s attorneys are asking for access to his truck so a defense expert could test drive it where deputies say Sutherland was last seen.

Sydney’s family, telling us earlier this year, they’ll fight for justice, but now that could be delayed.

“I want to be her voice, also to find a way to protect people in the future from what she went through,” Sydney’s mother said.

Court records show the hearing tomorrow will likely be on changing the trial’s location.

The judge is scheduled to take up the other motions in October.