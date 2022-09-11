LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at the Canopy Apartments on Kanis Road early Saturday morning.

The injured man has been identified as 49-year-old Ronald Dunlap.

According to a relative, Dunlap accidentally entered the wrong apartment shortly after 3:00 a.m.

The person who lives there told police he heard banging on his door and awoke to find Dunlap in his kitchen.

The man then fired multiple rounds, striking Ronald Dunlap.

Another person’s apartment door was struck by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

No charges have been filed pending a review of the case.