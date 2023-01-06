SUBIACO, Ark. – A man was taken into custody after a heavy marble altar was damaged and relics taken from a Logan County monastery.

A Subiaco Abbey representative said its altar was vandalized on Thursday by someone who “proceeded to desecrate our main altar.” A representative claimed the person broke a large hole through the altar’s marble surface and took religious artifacts.

Logan County Sheriff Jason Massey confirmed that a suspect had been taken into custody. Massey said that his name is not being released pending a review of possible charges.

An abbey spokesperson said the thief took two reliquaries — ornate containers for holding relics — from the altar, each containing three relics. The thief had moved on to the chapel’s tabernacle, removing a cross on top of it and its veil, and was interrupted.

“Thankfully, the Blessed Sacrament and the Tabernacle were not damaged,” the abbey reported.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called when the damage was discovered.

Altar damage at Subiaco Abbey

Investigators spoke with people at the Subiaco campus and learned of what the abbey called “a strange man” who had been on campus earlier.

“We were fairly confident that we had seen him previously in our Church,” the abbey reported.

After deputies completed the investigation and left, the suspected thief returned to the abbey. Deputies were called and returned quickly.

The man was taken into custody. Deputies searched his truck before impounding it and reportedly found one of the reliquaries with the relics inside it, along with tools with marble dust on them.

An abbey spokesperson said the monks would pray for the man in sheriff’s custody.