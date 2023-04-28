YELLVILLE, Ark. – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is on the hunt for the person responsible for the shootings of bald eagles in Marion County, and they’re offering a reward.

The agency is offering $5,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for shooting four bald eagles near the town of Pyatt.

The eagles were found near Marion County Road 3021 on Feb. 13.

An investigation conducted by USFWS and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission revealed that the eagles were shot between mid-January and mid-February.

Red-tailed hawks, a domestic dog and white-tailed deer were also found shot and killed in the immediate area.

Bald eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Violations carry maximum criminal penalties of up to $250,000 and up to two years in federal prison.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the USFWS Office of Law Enforcement in Conway at 501-513-4470, or the AGFC at 833-356-0824.

A tip can also be sent by text to TIP411 (847411).