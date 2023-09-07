ENGLAND, Ark. – No answers, suspect or justice is the reality for the mother of an England man killed this past July.

Police said 34-year-old Justin Williams was shot and killed at East Nichols and South Main Street in England on July 1.

Justin’s mom Nicole Stigger said she is hoping a reward will help put her son’s killer behind bars.

“We have to live with this pain every day,” Stigger said.

The reward is $2,500 for a direct lead to an arrest.

“Somebody has something, and I just want somebody to come forward,” she said.

Stigger said Justin was at a family reunion that was followed by a block party.

“He was probably related to probably everybody that was out here that night,” she said.

Stigger explained what it felt like for no one to have any information.

“It’s like the rest of the world has went on with their lives and they’ve forgotten,” she explained.

Family friend Shalanda Howard was in the area at the time of the shooting. She said she administered CPR for nearly an hour.

Tears of sadness run down Howard’s face as she revisits the moment in her head. She pled for justice along with the family.

“I think about his family day in and day out and actually I pray for them more than I pray for myself, ” Howard said.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, how would they feel,” Stigger said about those who know who pulled the trigger.

Arkansas State Police is the lead on this case. The England Police Department said they feel confident about an arrest being made soon.