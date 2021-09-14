Rogers man arrested in capital murder case involving two-year-old child

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers police have made an arrest in a capital murder case of a two-year-old child.

According to a news release from the Rogers Police Department, Gustavo Enrique Peraza, 29, was arrested on a warrant for capital murder and first degree battery.

On Tuesday, August 24, Rogers police were notified by Mercy Hospital in regards to the death of the child.

Detectives responded and initiated an investigation into the death and the child’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

The release says the result of the autopsy showed the child’s death was caused by a blunt force traumatic injury to the child’s abdomen.

After an investigation, Rogers police arrested Peraza.

Peraza was booked in the Benton County Jail and is being held for a bond hearing.