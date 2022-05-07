ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man was sentenced on May 6 to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole on one count of production of child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas says court documents show in July 2020, Rogers Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Snapchat user that was uploading child sexual abuse material.

The release says the investigation led police to Michael Henderson LeClair, 34, of Rogers.

Results of search warrants conducted on Leclaire’s home and electronics showed Leclaire had made videos of child sexual abuse material involving minors.

The release says the investigation showed LeClaire had traveled across state lines to engage in sexual acts with two of the minors.

LeClaire was indicted by a grand jury in the Western District of Arkansas in July 2021 and entered a plea of guilty in November 2021.

The Rogers Police Department and the Arkansas Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case.