LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Agony and grief were felt for some in the Little Rock community after a Friday morning shooting left one person dead behind the Ronald McDonald House near Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

A spokesperson with the Ronald McDonald House said the shooting happened behind the house, but not directly on the property, they also confirmed the victim in the case was staying at the McDonald House.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said officers responded to the reports of shots being fired on the 1500 block of West 10th Street just before 3 A.M.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Authorities said he later died from those injuries.

Detectives secured the scene and started their homicide investigation. As of 10:20 A.M., the detectives were still on the scene processing information.

CEO of Ronald McDonald House of Charities for Arkansas, Janelle Mason said they have given a home away from home for families with critically ill children for almost 42 years and have never experienced anything like this incident before.

“When we got the call, we were surrounded by LRPD, it went quickly and Arkansas Children’s Hospital reached out to provide many other opportunities to ensure the safety and security of our families,” Mason said.

Mason says they are grieving with the family.

“Our hearts are broken for the family, and we are grieving with them,” Mason stated.

When asked if the victim who died had a child at one of the hospitals they serve, Mason confirmed that they did.

“The families that stay with Ronald McDonald have a child in a nearby hospital, one of the three hospitals we serve in Little Rock,” Mason said.

The three hospitals include Children’s, Baptist, and UAMS Hospital. Mason says they are supporting all of the families staying at the McDonald House.

“We are visiting with every family in the house today and also providing group support to our families and our staff,” Mason said.

Mason also said that they always focus on the safety of their families and the house is secure.

“We have added security as part of our plan to go forward on the outside of our house,” Mason said.

We have reached out to LRPD for more questions surrounding the investigation including if the shooting was random or not and are waiting on a response.

LRPD officials said they believe someone in the community may have information that could help detectives.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes division at 501-371-4660 or to call 911.