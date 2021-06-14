Russellville man wanted in connection to Yell County deadly shooting surrenders to authorities

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — Yell County authorities confirmed that the man wanted in connection to the January shooting death of a Dardanelle man turned himself in Monday.

Scott Douthit, 25, was arrested after turning himself into authorities just before 10 a.m., according to reports from River Valley Now.

Authorities said they conducted an investigation of the January 17, 2021, shooting that left 20-year-old Jared Sykes dead. The investigation led to authorities issuing a warrant for the arrest of Douthit on the charge of manslaughter on June 7.

Douthit will appear in a bond hearing facing the charge of homicide – manslaughter.

River Valley Now also reports that lawyers for Douthit were “working on a bond recommendation“ with local authorities. Records indicate that he bonded out of custody just after 12:30 p.m.