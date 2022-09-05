SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – A traffic stop in Saline County led to an arrest after finding drugs and guns in the vehicle.

According to investigators, the Saline Co. deputy along with a K9 partner conducted a traffic stop Sunday due to the vehicle having expired tags on Chicot Road.

Investigators said the driver was found to be a parolee who was in possession of suspected meth and marijuana, digital scales, two sawed-off shotguns, a loaded 9mm pistol and other prohibited items.

The driver is now facing charges of possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a firearm by certain persons, two counts of possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container of alcohol, expired tags, fictitious license sticker and possessing instruments of crime.

The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office said that the K9 deputy, Ranger, will be getting extra treats for an outstanding job.