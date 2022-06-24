SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for 18-year-old who they are considering to be armed and dangerous.

According to the SCSO, Deshon Alexander Austin is believed to have been involved in a home invasion where multiple people entered a home and struck the homeowner with the butt of a pistol while holding the other homeowner at gunpoint.

During the incident, multiple guns were stolen, along with 2 vehicles, money, wallets and cell phones.

Deputies said that Austin is believed to be in possession of stolen guns and driving one of the stolen vehicles, a 2012 Black Chevrolet Impala.

Photo courtesy of Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Saline County Sheriff’s Office

According to deputies, Austin is wanted on charges of aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, battery in the first degree, theft of property, endangering the welfare of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anyone who comes into contact with Austin is asked to use caution and contact Detective Tarvin with the SCSO at 501-951-0432.

Sheriff Rodney Wright has reported that four people have been arrested in connection with this case and are all facing charges of aggravated residential burglary, battery, theft of property, arson, aggravated assault and tampering with physical evidence.

A spokesperson for the SPSO said that multiple search warrants have been conducted and some of the stolen property has been recovered, but the investigation remains ongoing.