BENTON, Ark. – A Saline County woman had the scare of her life when she was woken up in the middle of the night by a man under her bed.

As it turns out, that man was her next-door neighbor.

“It’s kind of like having the boogie man come true,” Katy Edwards said.

Edwards said her nightmare happened late Saturday night when she and her two-year-old daughter returned home and went to bed.

“I heard my cat in my living room and it sounded muffled, I opened my eyes to find my bedroom door shut, my daughter never shuts my door,” Edwards said.

Shortly after 1 a.m., she said she woke up in a daze after hearing a shuffling sound under her bed.

“I see this long shadow figure, at that point, I feel the blanket tug on the end of my bed,” Edwards said.

She said immediately looked under her bed and was shocked to see her neighbor naked.

“At that point he told me he found me attractive since the day I moved in and at that point, I screamed and I tried to do anything to get him out of my way so that I could get to my protection because I feared for my life,” Edwards said.

According to the police report, Jose Perez is facing charges of residential burglary, criminal trespassing and stalking. He was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Edwards said she will never feel safe, even if she moves.

“I can’t sleep. I have had nightmares ever since that night, I can barely eat, I am still processing it. It was traumatizing,” Edwards stated.

Police said they went back to Edwards’ home Tuesday and confirmed that her house was broken into. Edwards said she hopes this will result in more charges being filed.