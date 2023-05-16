LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A new scam is targeting Little Rock pet owners at their most vulnerable moments.

The Little Rock Animal Village says scammers are calling people with lost pets, claiming they found the animal and asking for payment to get it back.

“To get a call from somebody saying your pet has been found, it’s just cruel,” Little Rock Animal Village manager Tracy Roark said.

Roark said at least two people have fallen victim to this scam in the last week.

Friends of the Little Rock Animal Village spokesperson Betsy Robb said scams like these are common, preying on the emotions of owners with a lost pet.

“When you get a phone call from supposedly the Little Rock Animal Village saying they’ve got your pet and they’re ok, you stop thinking. You get emotional, you stop thinking and that’s when they attack,” Robb said.

Robb said multiple people have tried to report the alleged scammer on Cash App.

“Unfortunately, trying to shut it down is really difficult,” Robb said.

Robb said when one scam is silenced, another seems to pop up. She said the best thing she can do at this point is warn the others.

“You just have to be prepared,” Robb said. “If they say they’ve got your pet, ask for a picture.”

LRAV said they never ask for payments over the phone. All transactions are done on-site.