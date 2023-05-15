MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and Arkansas Police are working to find the person who shot at an officer and fled the scene Sunday night.

According to MPD, a little after 8 p.m., an officer was shot at in the area of Perkin and I-240; he did not return fire. The suspect’s vehicle was identified, and police tried to do a traffic stop.

The suspect did not stop, and he fled the scene. Officers chased the suspect’s vehicle to I-55 and Bridgeport Road, where the suspect got out and ran into the woods.

I-55 was shut down but has since reopened.

This remains an ongoing investigation as both police departments continue to search for the person responsible.

