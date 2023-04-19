LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Searcy apartment manager was jailed Tuesday after law enforcement executed multiple search warrants on his residence and office.

Searcy police said Wednesday the department had taken 72-year-old Tom Kelso into custody. In a court appearance that morning, Kelso was assigned a $650,000 bond and is facing charges of drug and drug paraphernalia possession, rape, trafficking of persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Officials said police and the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force had received complaints of drug dealing and human trafficking at Briarwood Apartments in Searcy, which Kelso managed. An investigation was made, leading to search warrants being sworn out for Kelso’s residence, office and storage apartment.

The search warrants were executed at the three sites concurrently, police said, leading to Kelso’s arrest.

Officials said multiple firearms, methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and “numerous electronic devices” were found and seized.

Additional charges are anticipated, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone who has been a victim of Kelso’s or who has information to contact the Searcy Police Department or the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force.