Searcy Officer Dragged by Car During Shoplifting Suspect's Escape

SEARCY, Ark. - The search for a suspect continues after a weekend incident that injured a local police officer.

The Searcy Police Department (SPD) says Stephanie Carter, 35, of Jacksonville, is wanted for a Saturday shoplifting incident at the city's Walmart Supercenter that led to an officer being dragged by her vehicle as she escaped.

A news release issued by the SPD on Monday states that Carter had been handcuffed while the officer waited for a guardian to come and pick up her two daughters. Carter then slipped out of the cuffs and ran to her car in the parking lot. The officer was close behind and then tried to pull her out of the vehicle.

Carter was able to put the car in reverse and back up, pinning the officer and dragging him about 30 feet into the parking lot. The officer was taken to Unity Health for his injuries and later released.

Carter was able to drive away, leaving her two daughters behind. The vehicle was later found in Jacksonville without Carter.

Once Carter is found, she faces the following charges:

Aggravated Robbery, a Class Y Felony; Escape 1st Degree, a Class A Felony; Battery 2nd, a Class D Felony; Aggravated Assault, a Class D Felony; Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury, a Class D Felony; 2 counts of Theft of Property, Class A Misdemeanors; Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage, a Class A Misdemeanor.