SEARCY, Ark. – Police in Searcy arrested a man accused of possessing child porn Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Searcy Police Department said detectives began investigating 23-year-old Adam L. Williams after receiving a cyber-tip through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police officials obtained a search warrant for Williams’ home, which led to his arrest. He is facing seven counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

The charge is a Class C felony for the first offense, which could result in a sentence of up to 20 years.

Williams is currently being held in the White County jail. He is scheduled to make a court appearance Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.