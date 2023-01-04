SEARCY, Ark. – Police in Searcy said Tuesday night that they are investigating a deadly McDonald’s shooting along with another unrelated shooting.
According to the Searcy Police Department, one of the shootings happened at the McDonald’s on East Race Street. Police said that two men were involved in a dispute, leading to the two shooting at each other.
The two were taken to a local hospital but later died from their injuries, police said.
In the second shooting, officers said that a suspect shot into two different apartment buildings at separate addresses. Police said that there were no injuries reported.
Officials with the SPD said that they are searching for a person of interest in this shooting.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.