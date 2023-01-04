SEARCY, Ark. – Police in Searcy said Tuesday night that they are investigating a deadly McDonald’s shooting along with another unrelated shooting.

#NEWS: Searcy Police are investigating two separate shootings last night. The first happened at this McDonald’s on East Race St. Police say two men are dead after getting into a shootout. I’ll have the latest on @KARK4News and @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/HxQn4anJt7 — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) January 4, 2023

According to the Searcy Police Department, one of the shootings happened at the McDonald’s on East Race Street. Police said that two men were involved in a dispute, leading to the two shooting at each other.

The two were taken to a local hospital but later died from their injuries, police said.

In the second shooting, officers said that a suspect shot into two different apartment buildings at separate addresses. Police said that there were no injuries reported.

Officials with the SPD said that they are searching for a person of interest in this shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.