SEARCY, Ark. – Police in Searcy say one man is in jail and a woman is recovering after an argument outside of a restaurant Monday morning ended with gunfire.

Officials with the Searcy Police Department said officers responded to the Captain D’s restaurant located at 1602 East Race Street around 10:15 a.m. after getting reports of a disturbance.

When the officers arrived, they said they found a woman who had been shot. An ambulance was called and the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that 26-year-old Gary Spencer III was seen having a verbal argument with the victim in the parking lot.

Authorities said that during the incident Spencer pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the leg.

Officers said Spencer was later arrested for his role in the incident after a traffic stop. He was booked into the White County jail, and police say he is facing a first-degree battery charge and has been booked into the White County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Searcy Police Department at 501-268-3531.