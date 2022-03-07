LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A current and former Sebastian County official were convicted of fraud charges after an investigation showed they were illegally taking disability benefits.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Monday that current Sebastian County Justice of the Peace Rebekah Schwartz and her husband, former Sebastian County Justice of the Peace Stephen Schwartz, were convicted of defrauding over $160,000 in Social Security funds.

Both Schwartzes pleaded guilty to charges of federal felony theft of government funds and aiding and abetting the theft of government funds after they illegally accepted disability benefits while working for and operating various businesses.

According to the release, in November 2020 the Little Rock Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit began investigating a tip that Stephen Schwartz was working while also receiving Disability Insurance Benefit checks in his wife’s name.

The investigation revealed that from June until September of 2016, Schwartz was working for Liberty Roofing of Fort Smith. From December 2016 until July 2017, Schwartz worked for a local countertop business in Fort Smith, and eventually he and Rebekah started their own business, Schwartz Quartz and Stone.

In August of 2019, while defrauding the Social Security Administration, Stephen Schwartz was sworn in as Justice of the Peace for Sebastian County and remained in the position until December of 2020. After Schwartz’s term ended, his wife Rebekah was elected as Justice of the Peace in Sebastian County.

“No one is above the law, especially elected officials who are entrusted by their local communities,” Rutledge says. “We must aggressively go after those who take government funds out of greed and ensure money is available for Arkansans in need.”

Stephen and Rebekah Schwartz each face up to ten years in prison and a sentencing date has not yet been set by the court.