HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – On July 26, testimony continued for the second day in the 2020 shooting death of a Hot Springs police officer.

Kayvon Ward, 22, of Hot Springs, is charged with capital murder, aggravated assault, possession of a defaced firearm and resisting arrest.

Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire was a six-year veteran of the Hot Springs force at the time of his death. He was shot March 10, 2020 after stopping an SUV driven by Ward for running a stop sign.

Yesterday’s testimony was made up of Scrimshire’s fellow officers regarding the night of the shooting, where they were and what they did in providing aid to Scrimshire and arresting Ward.

This morning, the trial opened with the testimony of Dr. Michael Hite, an emergency room doctor with CHI St. Vincent hospital in Hot Springs.

Hite told the jury he had been there when Ward was brought into the hospital after having been shot “several times.” Hite did not state how many times Ward had been shot but did testify Ward had three injuries to his front and four to the back of his body.

Evidence so far this morning has been photos of Ward in the Emergency Room.

This story will update throughout the day.