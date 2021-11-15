Security officer finds loaded gun, drugs in Little Rock Central High School student’s backpack

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — School and law enforcement officials saw a gun and a bag of drugs was found in the backpack of a Little Rock Central High School student Monday.

Central High Principal Nancy Rousseau said in an email that the 15-year-old student had been sent to the assistant principal for having the “strong odor of marijuana” during the first block of classes

A security officer attempted to search the student, but a report from the Little Rock Police Department claimed the students reportedly refused to follow directions and “continued to move around.”

The report states that the marijuana was then found in the student’s backpack.

When the school resource officer attempted to place handcuffs on the student, the police report states that he put both his hand in his shirt and refused to follow instructions, saying that the officer was about to “kill him.”

Police say the security officer told the student that the handcuffs were for his safety, after which he put his hands behind his back and was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the student’s backpack led to the discovery of a Ruger 9mm pistol, which was loaded with eight rounds.

The student was taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention center. Authorities say he faces charges of possession of marijuana with purpose, proximity to certain facilities and possession by a minor of a handgun on school property.

Rousseau noted in her email that “at no time did the student threaten anyone.”

This is not the first incident involving guns around school campuses in the Little Rock metro area since classes began in August.

Central High was put under lockdown on Oct. 12 after reports of gunfire were reported just south of campus. Parkview Magnet High School was put on lockdown Oct. 29 after school officials received reports of gunfire near that campus.

In North Little Rock, a shooting just off the campus of North Little Rock High School led to a lockdown on Oct. 14.